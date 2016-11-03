Repok folk happy with progress under BN

SARIKEI: Grassroots leaders representing the Iban community in Zone A, B, C and D in Repok are pleased with developments so far since the Barisan Nasional (BN) wrested back the seat from the opposition during the May state election.

Chairman for Zone B, which covers Sungai Minus and Sungai Paoh, Tuai Rumah Setia Unggok said in the past five months as Repok assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii has delivered several projects such as upgrading of access roads; funding to assist longhouse folk to buy building materials such as roofing; and disbursing minor rural project (MRP) grants.

Chairman of Zone C, which covers Stok, Bulat, Sebatang, Sungai Rusa and Kesa, Tuai Rumah Clement Asuh, agreed that the area has also enjoyed development projects and various aid of late.

Tuai Rumah Anthony Sudin, chairman of Zone A covering Bayong and Ulu Sarikei, also pledged solid support for Huang in future elections.

The community leaders met with reporters after submitting their applications for MRP grants at Huang’s service centre here yesterday.