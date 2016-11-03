Rural Baram folk have 42 days to register new-born babies

MIRI: Residents of the interior of Baram, particularly from the Penan community, have up to 42 days to register new-born babies, delivered in the kampung or longhouse, with the National Registration Department.

Miri Special Mobile Registration Unit head Affizan Bujang said this when giving advice to the Penan community in Ba Kabeng yesterday.

“Apart from the department’s requirements, it is also to avoid difficulties for the child going for treatment or school and applying for identity card in future,” he said.

Affizan and 14 officers from the mobile unit were on a two-day registration exercise at the village along with a commissioner of oaths and the police.

He explained that registration after 42 days of birth would be considered late and the process would become lengthy and complicated.

In addition, a late fee of RM10 would be imposed for the application, which would otherwise be free.

“If the baby was delivered in the longhouse or kampung, it is important to notify the village chief or penghulu of the child’s birth. The village chief or penghulu will later contact the National Registration Department directly or through the District Office,” said Affizan, adding the department would then send officers to register the child.

For births in hospitals or clinics, parents are advised to register with the department in Miri, Marudi or Long Lama.

According to Affizan, rejection and delays in the approval of birth certificates and identity cards among the Penan community were often due to incomplete information.

“The department will not be able to process the applications without information proving they are citizens of the country. Applications cannot be processed if parents are also stateless,” he said.

Under such circumstances, the village chief or penghulu will be required to verify information.

During the two-day exercise, the mobile unit processed two amended birth certificates, late birth registrations (two), identity card applications – 12 years old (14), replacement of old and damaged identity cards (12), and late identity card applications (20).

A total of 12 villagers also received their identity cards and birth certificates.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the exercise would reduce the number of rural folk without identification documents.

He also advised the community to make use of the National Registration Department office in Long Lama.

“Don’t be lazy to go to the office in Long Lama to do your documents and to collect them. Don’t wait until this kind of exercise to come to your area. The unit also has other areas and other communities to look after,” he said.

He added there are many members of the Penan community seeking treatment at Miri Hospital who require verification of their identity.

“Without documents such as birth certificates, particularly identity cards, it would be hard for the hospital to verify whether they are citizens or foreigners. In the end, they can’t get free or reasonable charges. Therefore, you must know the value and how important are these two documents,” he pointed out.