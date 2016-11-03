Sabah Language, Literature Bureau set for revival

KOTA KINABALU: After about two years of inactivity, Majlis Bahasa dan Sastera Sabah (MBSS) is set to return to the stage next year as an ‘umbrella’ council to become patron to other organizations for writers and act as a bridge between the State government and the said organizations.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, said that as president of MBSS, he intends to revive the council through programmes in collaboration with the Institute of Language and Literature (DBP) Sabah.

“The purpose of MBSS is to encapsulate other organizations for writers, such as Bahasa dan Sastera Sabah (BAHASA) and Ikatan Penulis Sabah (IPS), while working in tandem with DBP.

“MBSS has been around for about 10 years, but it hasn’t been active of late. Next year, we intend to organise programmes to pick up where we left off, so we can assist these organizations in our common goal to uphold the Malay language and literature,” he said.

Arifin spoke to reporters during a press conference after opening the second Asean-level Islamic poetry competition in conjunction with the Mahrajan Literature and Islamic Art Festival 2017.

He said that as of now, MBSS comprises 12 members selected by the State government with DBP as its secretariat. Aside from acting as a hub for writers’ organizations, MBSS will also serve to benefit local authors in terms of challenges they face.

President of BAHASA and esteemed Sabahan writer, Jasni Matlani, said that one of the main trials for writers is publishing. More works of Sabahan writers need to be published, he said, and the problem often comes because there is no publisher in Sabah to pick up the work of locals.

“If we want to be a developed State, we have to be able to produce at least 3,000 works yearly. This means that by the year 2020, Sabah should have already released 3,000 titles, because at the national level, we ought to have 30,000 published works. This is a matter that should be looked into by the State authorities, so that more books can be published in Sabah,” he said.

Jasni added that as of now, Sabah only manages to produce 20 to 30 works annually, which sets the State back in achieving the 2020 vision.

However, DBP now has a target of publishing 30 titles in a month, which is an interesting development to get the ball rolling for the publishing industry in Sabah, he said.

In regard to the publishing issue, Arifin said that it also depends on the writer’s work as it requires filtering and editing, which is done by DBP.

He said that, from time to time, DBP does take the initiative to publish titles and the process takes a while to produce an end product, due to the procedures from one stage to another.

“In terms of publication, it does not necessarily have to be done in Sabah; it can be done through DBP or the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) in the Peninsula. This is not a problem. What’s important is that we have to keep up with our efforts to assist writers, and writers need to continue producing their work,” said Arifin.

Jasni also said that another challenge faced by local writers is insufficient funds to carry out programmes to encourage participation in creating works in the national language, especially amongst the younger generation.

He said that he had mooted a suggestion during a National Economic Action Council meeting which discussed the creative publishing industry in Sabah.

“I suggested that the State government provide funds of at least half a million to facilitate the growth of the industry here. I don’t know the status of the suggestion, but it was taken into account for consideration, and hopefully MBSS can realise it by at least next year,” said Jasni.

Meanwhile, DBP Sabah director, Asmiah Ajamain, said that DBP conducts programmes where they organise workshops to acquire manuscripts for publication.

“Those programmes are more of a packaged publication, and it is one of our roles to enrich the literature of Sabahans not only in creative genres such as novels and poems, but also for academic books,” she said.

Asmiah also told reporters that most titles that are published in Sabah comprise novels, short stories, poetry anthologies and books on cultural studies.

What, she said, is lacking is general publications in more academic fields, as those titles require extensive study.