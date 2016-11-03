Sarawak eyes more charter flights from Taiwan

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg arrived at Taoyuan International Airport yesterday in the hope of opening up Sarawakian skies to more charter flights from Taiwan.

He will be witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sarawak Tourism Board and See Mark Travel Services (SMTS) on Friday morning to enable SMTS to launch its charter service between Taipei and Kuching early next year.

In the afternoon, Abang Johari, accompanied by his assistant minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, hosted a working luncheon with a local Taiwanese airline company to discuss charter proposals.

He will host a dinner for more than 20 Taiwanese partner agents on Friday evening before returning to Kuching the next day.