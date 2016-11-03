Sarawak 

Sarikei SK Methodist Anglo Chinese takes `Tou Miaw Challenge Cup’

SK Methodist Anglo Chinese headmistress Rose Wong Tai Ming (right) receives the challenge cup from Lau as Kueh (second left, partly hidden) and others look on.

SIBU: SK Methodist Anglo Chinese from Sarikei emerged champion of See Hua Daily News’ ‘Tou Miaw Challenge Cup’ contest with SJK (C) Sacred Heart of Sibu in second place.

SJK (C) Chung Hua of Bintulu was third.

The contest was open to all primary schools in the state.

SK Methodist Anglo Chinese received the ‘Tou Miaw’ challenge cup and RM1,000 cash while SJK Sacred Heart received RM700.

They received their prizes yesterday at KTS Sibu headquarters at Market Road.

See Hua Group chief operating officer Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau officiated at the prize-giving.

Also present was See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd assistant manager Kueh Nguan Seng.

 

