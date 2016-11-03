Severely obese man making good progress, to be discharged soon

SIBU: Severely obese Sia Chii Herng who was hospitalised with breathing and urination problems on Sept 21 is now recovering in Sibu Hospital and will be discharged soon.

Sia’s next target is to lose at least 100kg in bodyweight.

“He was warded in the hospital’s ICU (intensive care unit) until a fortnight ago. He was transferred to a male patient ward, where he now is. He will be discharged soon,” his mother, Kho Kee Sieng told United People’s Party (UPP) Dudong women’s chief Kapitan Connie Loh who was visiting Sia at the hospital.

Loh had heard about Kho’s pleas for financial aid to cover Sia’s medical expenses. During the visit, she also handed over a donation to Sia.

On Sept 21, it took 20 rescuers three hours to lift him onto a 5-tonne lorry using bedsheets, planks and a jack device at his home in Ulu Sungai Merah before transporting him to the hospital.

Sia weighed more than 250kg when he was admitted.

Kho, who is widowed, said she had been by her son’s side since he was hospitalised.

She was relieved that her son would be discharged soon but the 63-year-old mother was worried about meeting the cost of Sia’s medical and other expenses thereafter.

She said Sia could no longer work after he became obese a few years ago and the financial responsibility for the family had fallen on her shoulders.

Loh appealed to members of the public for aid to ease Kho’s burden, adding she was also helping mother and son to apply for aid from the Welfare Department.

Sia is now resting in the hospital ward and he looks well. The hospital has placed two beds together for him for safety reasons.

Kho said Sia had lived a normal life in his younger days, completing his Form Five education before going to work at a timber camp.

“It was at the camp that Sia injured his leg. He returned home and later, his problem with obesity began.”

The news of the immense efforts to transport Sia to the hospital on Sept 21 not only stunned the nation but caught the attention of the global media, with newspapers from the United Kingdom, China and other countries highlighting it.

Media reports said before Sia was admitted to hospital, the obese man had been gulping down large amounts of food daily – up to 30 bowls of noodles on a typical day not counting other snacks.

On Sept 21, Kho called the emergency line for help after her son experienced breathing and urinating problems. He also suffered from swollen legs then.

An emergency team consisting of personnel from Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and the hospital’s ambulance unit arrived to wrap bedsheets over Sia before putting him on planks and carrying him out. A jack was used to lift Sia up onto the lorry.