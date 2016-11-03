Shack collapsing as family waits for TOL

Karambir checks on the kitchen, bathroom and toilet with Low and Sim. Photo shows the sorry state of the bathroom. (From left) MCCS member Lilyian Simon, Karambir, Low and Soo check the exterior of the bathroom and toilet, which drains straight into the waterlogged ground beneath.

MIRI: A family of seven is living in a dilapidated termite-infested shack in Tudan Phase II.

Low Kwai Hian, 40, and his wife Sim Siew Giok, 26, have five children aged between one and nine.

Their rundown home is built on a waterlogged resettlement lot bequeathed to Low by his adoptive father Bong Jung Fui, who passed away two years ago, in a will handwritten in Chinese that has been affirmed by the relevant authorities.

Low is still waiting for the transfer of the Temporary Occupation License (TOL) for the land to facilitate their e-Kasih application, despite having a power of attorney letter and letters from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) office supporting the lot ownership transfer.

“We have already applied for a PPRT (hardcore poor housing scheme) house under the e-Kasih programme, but we are still waiting for the Land and Survey Department to approve the transfer of TOL to my husband as willed by his adoptive father,” said Sim.

“We really need it to be processed speedily as our house is collapsing.”

She appealed for help to repair the house as soon as possible, especially as the monsoon season would mean strong winds and heavy rain, which would worsen conditions.

Low used to help Bong with his traditional Chinese medicine practice, but now works as an odd-job car painter.

Yesterday, during the Miri City Caring Society’s (MCCS) visit, there was a heavy downpour that saw the roof over the kitchen and bathroom leaking.

The MCCS team led by deputy president councillor Karambir Singh also found certain sections of the floor had rotted away or collapsed.

“The bathroom and toilet are unsafe for the occupants, particularly the young children, and we are appealing to the public to assist this family,” he said.

MCCS estimates some RM3,000 would be needed for immediate repairs, to construct a proper bathroom and toilet, as well as replace the flooring.

Those interested to help can contact Karambir (016-8785500) or treasurer Charles Soo (019-8849869).