Shell takes top earnings spot from Exxon as oil majors adapt to low prices

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell and BP joined peers in reporting higher than expected earnings by making further deep cuts in spending to cope with an oil price downturn now in its third year.

The companies said they were well on the way to adapting to the more than halving in prices. But any new sharper downturn would test their ability to invest for growth and retain the relatively large dividends their shareholders expect.

Shell’s stock rose by over 4 per cent as it announced higher quarterly earnings than arch-rival US Exxon Mobil, the world’s largest listed oil company by output and market capitalisation.

The Anglo-Dutch major, which acquired rival BG for US$54 billion earlier this year, had been under pressure to cut costs after second quarter earnings came in around 50 per cent below forecasts.

By contrast, BP’s stock fell by more than 4 per cent by 1610 GMT as some analysts said its results were boosted by a one-off tax gain, meaning its longer-term profits and ability to pay dividends could still be at risk.

The oil price was trading flat on the day at around US$49 a barrel.

Shell’s Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said the oil sector had yet to emerge from troubled waters, but huge cost savings meant oil majors were getting closer to balancing their operations at today’s oil prices of around US$50 a barrel.

The prospects for an oil price recovery are still unclear, van Beurden said, despite attempts by OPEC and other producers to agree a deal to limit output and reduce the global glut which has pushed oil prices down by 50 per cent since June 2014.

“Lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge across the business, and the outlook remains uncertain,” van Beurden said.

The world’s top oil and gas companies, including Exxon and Chevron, reported sharp drops in quarterly results last week due to lower oil prices and weaker refining margins.

But at the same time, most have shown they were adjusting to the new environment, with both Exxon and Chevron also beating earnings expectations.

Chevron plans to focus future growth on US onshore shale production, where investments are smaller and production starts faster compared to large offshore projects.

Shell also sees shale production as a key future growth engine. Its Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said the oil-rich Permian Basin in West Texas was a ‘crown jewel’.

Exxon warned it may need to slash proved oil and gas reserves on its books by nearly 20 per cent, or some 4.6 billion barrels, if oil prices stay low for the rest of 2016.

French oil major Total also beat third quarter income expectations helped by cost cuts and new projects and only smaller rivals Norway’s Statoil and Italy’s ENI missed expectations due to lower-than-expected output. — Reuters