Tamparuli rep echoes Adenan, set to table motion to return 1963 status to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred M Bumburing will be tabling a motion in the coming State Assembly (DUN) Sitting to urge the federal government to return Sabah’s status as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The Parti Cinta Sabah president said that they are doing this in support of the announcement by Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem recently.

“PCS fully supports the position taken by Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan to urge the federal government to restore Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution to its original provisions before it was amended by Parliament in 1976 in line with Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Malaysia Act 1963 (MA63).

“Along this line, we are going to table a motion in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly to adopt the same position that will be taken by the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly and to give a mandate to a Sabah MP to table a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution by restoring it to its original terms,” Bumburing said in a statement today (Nov 3).

“I hope, for the sake of Sabah and in the interest of Sabah, that the Speaker will allow for this Private Member’s motion to be debated and I also hereby sincerely urge all the members of Sabah State Assembly to support this motion.”

On Nov 2, Adenan was reported as saying that a comprehensive motion which covers all aspects of Sarawak’s rights including the Territorial Sea Act 2012 will be tabled at the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting, scheduled to be held from Nov 21 to 30.