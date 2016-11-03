Tawau driving institute launches new mobile counter vehicle

TAWAU: Institut Memandu Cemerlang (IMC) located at Jalan Damai here yesterday officially launched its new mobile counter vehicle costing about RM70,000 to promote road safety and safe driving, especially to the school students and young people, in the outskirts of Tawau.

IMC operational director, Norhazana Abdul Razak, said they have received overwhelming good response and positive feedbacks from the people since the soft opening of their new mobile counter in August, 2016. In view of this, IMC intends to add another two mobile counter vehicles next year.

Norhazana said the idea was mooted in April this year and went through a design process followed by trial runs at more than 10 events so far. Among the major events they had participated in were the Merdeka celebration, the International Culture Festival and the Giant carnival recently.

The new mobile counter vehicle is equipped with Wi-fi facilities, computerized registration system, video, television, audio, air cooler and informative documents. Four crew members man the mobile vehicle during its operation.

She disclosed this to the media at the launching ceremony of the new mobile counter vehicle, which was officiated by Sabah Road Transport Department director, Dato’ Haji Shuhaili bin Mohd Taufek, with IMC chief executive officer (CEO), Tuan Haji Anwar Yeo Abdullah, in attendance.

“This new mobile counter vehicle has been able to attract many people to visit it during carnivals and the furthest district it has gone to so far is Kunak. Besides being able to obtain information, the people can also register for driving lessons (for all licences) and get a discount of 50 percent through the mobile counter vehicle participating in any event. This mobile counter vehicle is readily available from 6 am until 10 pm,” Norhazana explained.

According to her, IMC is also in the process of applying to be an agent of MyEG Services Berhad for renewal and management of any licences.

Currently, IMC will be holding road safety and safe driving campaigns during the school holidays. The new mobile counter vehicle would be utilized to go from schools to schools to distribute road safety information brochures to students. Breakfast would also be served to Form Five students free of charge.

Norhazana said, this school holiday program is still on-going now until December 30, 2016 and they are expecting about 80 percent of the students, between the ages of 17-19 years-old, may be able to obtain their driving licence successfully.

Students can register for driving lessons via the mobile counter vehicle or by walk-in to IMC. The registration fee for a ‘D’ licence is RM1,100, while the ‘DA’ licence (automatic) is RM1,200. Candidates, who pass the driving test, can redeem a power bank for free from IMC.