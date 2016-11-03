Technology Park Malaysia partners SBA Korea in co-incubation programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: Technology Park Malaysia Corporation Sdn Bhd (TPM) plans to develop soft landing or co-incubation programmes to vitalise the industry clusters of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), biotechnology and life sciences, advanced engineering and green technology.

TPM yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seoul Business Agency (SBA), which manages South Korea’s Digital Media City.

“The co-incubation concept provides an enviable platform for incubation centres, technology parks or universities locally and internationally to share their resources in contributing towards the development of a startup.

“By applying the co-incubation concept, incubation centres will be able to operate more effectively at much lower cost, while utilising readily-available resources,” TPM chairman Datuk Ahmad Fauzi Zahari said in a statement.

The TPM-SBA collaborative effort is set to spur greater cooperation in mutually creating win-win smart partnerships between South Korean and Malaysian startups and enterprises, he said.

Activities for collaboration include developing co-incubation programmes for incubatees or Small and Medium Enterprises from both sides; handholding activities for access to market, funding, technology and experts; specialisation assistance and use of shared facilities during business exploration; and business advisory related to local business situation.

To date, TPM has established co-incubation programmes with Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea. — Bernama