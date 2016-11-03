Business 

Technology Park Malaysia partners SBA Korea in co-incubation programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: Technology Park Malaysia Corporation Sdn Bhd (TPM) plans to develop soft landing or co-incubation programmes to vitalise the industry clusters of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), biotechnology and life sciences, advanced engineering and green technology.

TPM yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seoul Business Agency (SBA), which manages South Korea’s Digital Media City.

“The co-incubation concept provides an enviable platform for incubation centres, technology parks or universities locally and internationally to share their resources in contributing towards the development of a startup.

“By applying the co-incubation concept, incubation centres will be able to operate more effectively at much lower cost, while utilising readily-available resources,” TPM chairman Datuk Ahmad Fauzi Zahari said in a statement.

The TPM-SBA collaborative effort is set to spur greater cooperation in mutually creating win-win smart partnerships between South Korean and Malaysian startups and enterprises, he said.

Activities for collaboration include developing co-incubation programmes for incubatees or Small and Medium Enterprises from both sides; handholding activities for access to market, funding, technology and experts; specialisation assistance and use of shared facilities during business exploration; and business advisory related to local business situation.

To date, TPM has established co-incubation programmes with Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of