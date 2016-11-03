Sarawak 

Temenggong Lau extends helping hand to ailing octogenarian

Kelvin (third left) comforts Nee while other friends look on.

SIBU: Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau yesterday came to the aid of an ailing man with three adult offspring who are all bedridden.

Nee Mung Seon is already 85 years old but his golden years have lost their lustre as his two sons and a daughter are all stricken down with ‘muscular dystrophy’ – a degenerative disease that damages and weakens muscles.

Sufferers of this disorder lack a protein called ‘dystrophin’, necessary for normal muscle function. This lack meant problems with walking, swallowing and muscle coordination have caused the three siblings to be bedridden.

Nee’s plight was brought to the attention of Lau by the members of SUPP Nangka, and Lau responded with financial aid for the family yesterday.

Lau was represented by his son Kelvin, who visited Nee’s family in Sungai Merah.

Lau called on members of the public to pool their resources together to help Nee’s family.

He hoped Sibu would continue to prosper with the love of its caring people.

 

 

