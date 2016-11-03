Three Filipinos jailed, fined for illegal possession of turtle eggs

SANDAKAN: The Sessions Court here yesterday jailed three Filipinos between two and four years in jail and fined between RM10,000 and RM25,000 after they were found guilty of possessing turtle eggs illegally believed to be marketed here.

Judge Ummu Kalthom Abdul Samad imposed the sentence under Schedule 1, Division 1 of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

The first accused, Totoh Susuk,35, was jailed for four years and fined RM25,000 in default 18 months in jail.

Totoh was arrested by Marine Police around 1.30am on July 16 at the Sungai Batu 2 area. Marine Police also found 22 plastic sacks containing 11,000 turtle eggs of the Green Turtle species in the accused pump boat.

The second accused, Impang Utuk, 45, was jailed for three years and fined RM15,000 in default 12 months in jail.

Impang was arrested by Marine Police around 1.50am on July 17 at the Sungai Batu 2 area. Ten plastic sacks containing 5,000 turtle eggs were found in his pump boat.

Meanwhile, the third accused, Pikong Ismail, 23, was arrested by Marine Police around 1.40am on July 16, at the same area. His pump boat was laden with five plastic sacks containing 3,000 turtle eggs.

Pikong was jailed for two years and fined RM10,000 in default 12 months’ jail.

Investigations conducted by the Sabah Wildlife Department found all the accused did not have any legal documents to allow them to have their turtle eggs in their possession.

The trio were also ordered to serve their sentences concurrently with the two years’ sentence for entering Sabah without valid travel documents and two strokes of the cane.