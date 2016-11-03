Tighter control on business, tax reports

New section in GST Act empowers customs officers to track supplies and payments of companies

KUCHING: Companies are well advised to take note of the new section 34A introduced to the GST Act 2014 as it empowers customs officers or approved vendors to install a ‘prescribed device’ at certain business premises.

The function of this device is to track all supplies and payments received by these businesses and channel them to the Customs Department.

The recent announcement of the proposed formation of the Collection Intelligence Arrangement (CIA), which will be established under the Ministry of Finance, heralds a new age of transparency and information exchange in tax enforcement.

As such, companies and taxpayers alike will need to take note of this and do their due diligence in ensuring that their reports are consistent and accurate across multiple interfaces.

This is where the new ‘prescribed device’ will come into play. In theory, this device would help streamline GST fillings for companies by ensuring consistent and accurate reporting, thus enforcing effective compliance to the GST Act and curb fraudulent activities.

However, there is a negative side to everything, and in this case, there has been some concern regarding the amount of information that would be provided to customs.

Yap Choon Ling, associate director of KPMG Tax Services Sdn Bhd’s (KPMG) Indirect Tax division, shared her thoughts on the new section.

“Honestly, I’m not too sure if this is a good idea because by installing this device at the business premises, customs will now have access to all the information on the supplies and payment received by the ‘prescribed person’.”

While there is no clear definition of who a ‘prescribed person’ is, Yap noted that from talks between KPMG and customs, it is heavily suggested that these prescribed people are people who rely

heavily on point of sale (POS) systems and people whom customs are trying to encourage to adopt POS.

Yap noted that these would most likely be mini markets, hardware shops, outlets of entertainment and restaurants.

In order to minimise this, Lavinia Anne Jayasainan, tax manager from Ernst & Young Tax Consultants Sdn Bhd’s (EY) Tax Performance Advisory section, advised that such companies should get ready through system upgrades.

“There need to be a place or interface where you can clean your data up so that you are able to show them what is needed for tax purposes alone and not surrender all your data.

“If your system is not ready, you’re basically giving them more reason to take all of your data,” warned Jayasainan.

Yap elaborated that “the new section further provides that the prescribed person must meet all efforts to ensure that the device is not manipulated, tampered, or obstructed.

“The person must also immediately inform the relevant authorities if the device is not working as intended.”

As such, this means if companies would like to avoid surrendering all of their data, they should not, under any circumstances, tamper with these devices but upgrade their systems, as Jayasainan advised.

But system upgrades maybe costly and hard to obtain for some smaller companies.

However, another new addition to the GST Act, section 34B, entails that “any person who, for any reason, has by any means access to any information on the prescribed device shall not give, publish or otherwise disclose to any other person such information unless the disclosure is require or authorised under the GST Act, by any court, or for the performance of his duties or the exercise of his powers under the GST Act 2014.”

This would help provide solace to companies unable to perform system upgrades at this juncture as it provides them some privacy regarding their data.

The changes to the GST Act will be effective from January 1, 2017.

Yap believed that the first round of ‘prescribed devices’ will be installed at restaurants in the Klang Valley.