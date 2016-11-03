Trio face death for murder of handicapped boy

MERSING: A housewife, her husband and brother-in-law, face the death penalty for allegedly killing her handicapped son at her house, in Endau, between Oct 18 and 19.

Roshimah Abdullah,27, Mohd Sapawi Ab Talib,27, and Shukur Ab Talib, 31, were charged in a Magistrate’s Court here with the murder of Mohamad Roshamnudin Abdullah,11, on Oct 18 to 19 between 8.30 pm and 4.30 pm at No: 8, Kampung Bukit Terkedai, Endau.

The three accused were charged with committing the offence under Section 302 of the Penal Code and if found guilty, they could be sentenced to death by hanging.

Mohamad Roshamnudin was Roshimah’s son from a previous marriage. Mohd Sapawi, a grass-cutter, his stepfather.

The three accused, who were not represented, nodded when the charge was read in front of Magistrate Mazana Sinin.

Mazana then fixed Dec 7 for remention of case while waiting for DNA, chemistry and forensic reports.

Prosecution was by Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhaila Shafi’uddin.

On Oct 19, Mohamad Roshamnudin was allegedly found sprawled with his leg pinned down by a water container in the bathroom of their home by his mother.

However, the handicapped boy, was confirmed dead at Endau Health Clinic.

A post-mortem found the victim had died due to injury on the chest other than bruises and scald marks of his whole body. — Bernama