Court 

Two men charged with trafficking drug

KUALA LUMPUR: A self-employed man and security guard were charged in a Magistrate’s Court here yesterday with drug trafficking.

Yap Puew Tiong, who is self-employed, and P Thanagopal, were charged with trafficking in more than 100kg of ketamin, worth RM7.07 million, at a scrap metal store in Jalan Antoi Kanan 6, Kepong Baru here, about 5.45pm last Oct 21.

Yap, 38, and Thanagopal, 46, nodded their head after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin, but no plea was recorded.

The court set Dec 29 for mention.

The charge, under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Aftal Mariz Mohamed. — Bernama

 

