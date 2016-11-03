Undeterred by ordeal, Gaskell wants to return to Mulu to visit the Penans

Gaskell (on the bed) flanked by his family, police and members of the Special Tactical Operation Rescue Malaysia (STORM) team who visited him at the hospital yesterday.

MIRI: Australian tourist Andrew James Gaskell, who was found alive after going missing in the thick jungles of Mulu National Park (MNP) for 12 days, plans to resume his Mulu trip after he is discharged from Miri Hospital.

Gaskell said he would renew his visa, which expired on Oct 30, as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

“I was supposed to fly back to Miri on Oct 24, but because of the incident, I could not renew it. I plan to go to Brunei, have it renewed, and come back as I have plans to visit the Penans in Mulu,” he said when met yesterday.

The engineer went missing on Oct 20 and was found by a rescue team on Nov 1.

Gaskell, 26, who is still receiving treatment at the hospital, said his persistence and a never-give-up mindset helped him to overcome his ordeal.

“I did not know that there would be people coming to rescue me, but I was hoping every day that I would be found. I had hoped I would be found. I always hoped. I was never going to give up. I was trying to walk out myself,” he said.

He only had food for one day: after that, he had nothing for a week and depended only on water from the creeks that he stumbled upon.

After the first week, he found and ate wild ferns, known locally as ‘midin’, just for the sake of staunching his hunger.

On how he spent the nights in the jungle alone, Gaskell said he found shelter under overhanging rocks.

When asked about his original trekking plans, Gaskell said he had planned to trek up Mount Mulu and managed to reach Camp 4.

As it was raining, he decided to spend the night at Camp 4 and continued his journey to the summit the next morning.

“When I came down, at Camp 1, there were a lot of crossed trails, hunting trails and streams, and I became confused. I took one of the trails and then I got so disorientated that I could not find my way back.

“On the second night, I was wandering around a lot, trying to find my way back to the main trail, and I got myself very lost.”

Nevertheless, he never stopped trying to figure out his way back and climbed up and down the hills every day.

When he was found by the rescue team, Gaskell said he felt overwhelmed.

His father, David, who was with him at the hospital, described the rescue as a “miracle”.

On another note, Gaskell apologised for all the inconveniences and troubles he had caused.

He admitted he did not have any permission to be on that trail and that he should have registered for the MNP guide trip and have had a tourist guide to show him around while trekking in MNP.

“Had I followed park rules correctly, I would have avoided this incident completely,” he said.

He added that in future, he would follow park rules and hoped that others would learn from his experience.

He thanked all those who helped in the search and rescue (SAR) operation, in particular Marudi police station personnel, Marudi and Miri Fire and Rescue (Bomba) stations, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), MNP and its management, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, the Honorary Australian Consul in Kuching, Missing Persons Unit Australia, the media, the Malaysian community especially the locals at MNP, his family and friends in Australia.

Also present yesterday were Gaskell’s younger brother, Ben, his friend Brian Giles and Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut.