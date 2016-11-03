UPP Women donates to family of fatally electrocuted man

SIBU: The family of a 35-year-old man who was electrocuted recently received a donation from the Women’s Bureau of United People’s Party (UPP) Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit on Tuesday.

Bureau chief Penghulu Evelyn Holly Sebom presented the contribution to the deceased’s mother Injan Jala at Rumah Adrian Michael Jemat, Batu Burak.

Bureau deputy chief Loryna Leman, secretary Lillian Linus and treasurer Aretha Niki Mang were among those who witnessed the presentation.

Injan is a committee member of the Bureau.

In the incident which occurred at about 6.30pm last Sunday, Injan’s son Wesmuller Chali, 35, was electrocuted while trying to help his friend who was involved in a road accident.

A streetlight pole was felled during the road accident.

As he rushed over to give a helping hand, Wesmuller slipped, touched the fallen streetlight pole and was fatally electrocuted.

He was the third among seven siblings.