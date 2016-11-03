Villagers turn traders at Bakun Lake to supplement income

Orang Ulu trader Hangit (left) and a friend. Gak (right) and his wife Semambu. A trader checks the condition of a ‘baong’ (a type of catfish) before selling it to his customers. Foreigners enjoying the sight and sounds of the jetty. A scenic view of Bakun Lake in the morning. Visitors to the jetty are spoilt for choice when it comes to fresh local vegetables and jungle produce. A woman carries a child in a woven Orang Ulu basket. Fresh river fish available for sale at Bakun Lake jetty. Visitors carrying their purchases of fresh fish, meat and produce as they leave the busy jetty. Youths taking advantage of the fine weather and beautiful scenery to snap a wefie by the lake. — Photos by Conny Banji

BELAGA: Hangit Laing can easily harvest 10kg of ‘ensabi’ (a local mustard plant) from her paddy farm located just behind her ‘jelatong’ (floating house) on Bakun Lake here.

Whenever she feels like eating river fish, the Orang Ulu woman who is in her 50s can simply fish in the nearby tributaries which used to serve as her playground during her younger days.

The ‘ensabi’, wild boar and fish are so plentiful that apart from sourcing enough for her own consumption, she can sell any extra to earn money, she said.

Although 19 years have passed since the residents of her longhouse relocated from Long Murum to the Sungai Asap Resettlement Scheme here, Hangit said she still finds it difficult to earn a living at the ‘new’ place.

“Yes, we were given three acres of land per family but it can no longer cater to our needs. Our families are growing but the land is still the same size.

“The land given to my family is now planted with rubber but the trees are not sufficiently matured to tap.

“There is no land left to plant paddy and we also need money to pay the electricity and water bills. That is why I built a ‘jelatong’ and farm near the former site of our orchard at Bakun Lake,” she said when met recently.

Hangit, from Uma Bawang in Sungai Asap, and her younger sister, Hurei Sigo, are among the Orang Ulu traders who sell various jungle produce at the Bakun Lake jetty here.

Hurei said most of the resettled villagers at Sungai Asap, especially the youngsters, have moved to major towns in search of a better life. She said the youngsters do not fancy eking out a living on a farm like what their elders have been doing.

Another trader, Gak Jok, 60, from Uma Balui Ukap said he returned to Sungai Asap two years ago after he retired from working for a timber camp in Tatau, Bintulu.

He built a ‘jelatong’ on Bakun Lake and planted paddy and chillies with his Iban wife, Semambu Bata, on one hectare of land located behind their floating house.

“I buy wild boar meat in large amounts from others who have also built ‘jelatong’ on the lake and resell the meat at the Bakun Lake jetty.

“My customers come from Baram, Miri, Sibu and some other places. We can earn some money although the profit is not much,” he said.

The atmosphere at Bakun Lake jetty turns lively every Wednesday and Saturday with visitors thronging to the site to buy river fish, wildlife meat and other jungle produce.