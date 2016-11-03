Yayasan Sarawak wants PESAYA overall title

KUCHING: Yayasan Sarawak will be going all out to capture the overall championship crown in the 12th Pesta Sukan Se-Malaysia (PESAYA) in Sabah from Nov 11-19.

Yayasan Sarawak Club chairman Easmawi Razak said the state team are targeting three gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the Inter-State Yayasan Games or Foundation Games.

“We are targeting the golds in petanque, football and carom where we are fielding strong teams while the targeted silvers are in futsal and badminton,” he told reporters at Yayasan Sarawak building along Jalan Sultan Tengah yesterday.

Easmawi said Sarawak are also aiming to win bronze in tenpin bowling, darts, netball and golf (team) while targeting quarter-final finishes in table tennis and volleyball.

“Our best achievement was first runners-up in 2003 where we played host. We won a silver and two bronzes in the 11th edition in Johor in 2013,” he added.

Yayasan Sarawak are sending 63 athletes accompanied by five officials including chef-de-mission Azmi Bujang who is Yayasan Sarawak director.

Sports at the 12th PESAYA are petanque, football, carom, futsal, badminton, tenpin bowling, darts, golf (Team), netball, table tennis and volleyball.

Two other non-medal events, Golf (VIP) and Sukan Rakyat, will be held to enhance friendship during the games.

Thirteen teams including the Federal Territories will be taking part in the Games.

Meanwhile, chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem handed over the state colours to the Sarawak contingent at Yayasan Sarawak yesterday.

He was accompanied by his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.