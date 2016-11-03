Youth and Sports Ministry requested over RM380m in allocation, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry had requested more than RM380 million in annual budget for the year 2012 and 2013, the Sessions Court here was told yesterday.

Principal assistant secretary of the Remuneration Policy and Management Division, Finance Ministry, Hasifah Mohd Murtadza, 38, said the allocation, totalling RM381,333,646.06, was made under the National Sports Trust Fund.

“The request was made through a letter from the former Under Secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry’s Finance Division, Otman Arsahd, 57, to the Secretary-General of the Treasury, for the attention of the Finance section head,” she added.

Hasifah, who is the third prosecution witness, was testifying during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Izhani Zainal on the second day trial of Otman, who is charged with 32 counts of abusing his position and submitting false claims for payment involving more than RM38.4 million.

To a question by Otman’s lawyer, Muhammad Farid Abdul Aziz, whether the letter was in compliance with the stipulated procedures, Hasifah said it was.

She said the letter had a cover letter and detailed proposal of the estimated budget.

Earlier, Youth and Sports Ministry’s Under Secretary of the Human Resource Management, Mazlan Abd Mutalib, 49, said Otman, who was with the ministry from Feb 16, 1998 until March 22, 2016, had thrice received notice on transfer of post.

Mazlan, who is the first prosecution witness, said the notices were received in 2007, 2011 and 2014, but the transfer was cancelled with no reason given.

On March 31 this year, Otman, also represented by lawyer Zaid Roslan, pleaded not guilty to 32 counts of misusing his position and submitting false claims involving RM38.4 million, four years ago.

He allegedly committed the offences at the NSC’s office at Bukit Jalil Sports Complex here between Feb 28, 2012 and Nov 18, 2015.

On the 15 charges of abusing his position, Otman is accused of instructing the National Sports Council (NSC) director-general to pay RM2,161,000 to Dial Ex Sdn Bhd, owned by his two sons, purportedly for organising various programmes for the ministry, among them Futsal 2012 and F1 2013.

The charges under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, on conviction.

On the 17 charges of submitting false claims, Otman is accused of giving a letter through the ministry to the NSC’s Finance Division director, Abdul Rashid Yaakub seeking payment totalling RM36,310,400 to companies allegedly owned by an affiliate, for various ministry programmes.

The charges under Section 18 of the same Act carries similar punishment on conviction. The hearing before Judge Azura Alwi continues today. — Bernama