117 accident cases recorded at construction sites since 2012, says Fadillah

THE Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) recorded 117 accident cases at construction sites involving 87 deaths, since 2012.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said 88 of the cases occurred at private project sites, while 29 occurred at government-based project sites.

“Of the 87 deaths recorded, 62 of them were foreigners while the remaining 25 were either local workers or members of the public.

“The number of injuries recorded was 93, comprising 73 foreign workers and 20 local workers,” he told Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (BN-Tanjong Piai) who wanted to know the statistics of complaints received by CIDB about security issues in the construction industry at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Fadillah said CIDB also took action against non-compliance cases in accordance with amendments to the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia Act 1994 (Act 520) which came into force on June 1, last year.

He said this involved 24 cases pertaining to contractor registrations, 71 cases on workers’ registration (green card), three cases for failure to pay levy and 39 other cases of negligence.

“Thirteen negligence cases were taken to court during the same period,” he said.

He said enforcement actions implemented at project sites included routine checks, integrated enforcement operations with other relevant law enforcement agencies and special integrated enforcement operations. — Bernama