18 schools in Repok to get RM2.044 mln

SARIKEI: An allocation of RM2.044 million under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) has been approved for repairing and improving infrastructure at 18 schools in Repok.

The allocation, channeled through Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii has been received by the authority concerned, Sarikei District Council chairperson Wong Zee Yeng said when she conveyed the good news to several of the beneficiaries yesterday. Wong, accompanied by several councilors, went to SMK Tinggi Sarikei to announce the RM120,000-allocation yesterday, SM Ming Lik (RM150,000), SJK Kiew Mang (RM150,000) and SJK Chung Hien (RM72,000). The other 14 schools would receive their share in the next few days.

With the allocation, the schools will be able to do the repair and maintenance works.