Sarawak 

18 schools in Repok to get RM2.044 mln

Anthony Aga, reporters@theborneopost.com
Wong (ninth right) and her entourage at SMK Tinggi Sarikei. The principal Ting Sing Teck stands at tenth right.

Wong (ninth right) and her entourage at SMK Tinggi Sarikei. The principal Ting Sing Teck stands at tenth right.

SARIKEI: An allocation of RM2.044 million under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) has been approved for repairing and improving infrastructure at 18 schools in Repok.

The allocation, channeled through Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii has been received by the authority concerned, Sarikei District Council chairperson Wong Zee Yeng said when she conveyed the good news to several of the beneficiaries yesterday. Wong, accompanied by several councilors, went to SMK Tinggi Sarikei to announce the RM120,000-allocation yesterday, SM Ming Lik (RM150,000), SJK Kiew Mang (RM150,000) and SJK Chung Hien (RM72,000). The other 14 schools would receive their share in the next few days.

With the allocation, the schools will be able to do the repair and maintenance works.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of