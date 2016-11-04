1MDB audit report: Najib to file preliminary objection against Azmin’s judicial review application

Nation 

Red Granite Pictures, which produced "The Wolf of Wall Street," was named in a federal complaint that alleges the studio took part in a money laundering scheme by 1MDB -AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and two others will file a preliminary objection against the application for judicial review filed by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to challenge the Auditor-General’s decision to classify the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit report as an official secret.

This was conveyed to reporters by senior federal counsel Suzana Atan after the management of the case before High Court judge Datuk Hanipah Farikullah in chambers yesterday.

Suzana, representing the prime minister, the Auditor-General Tan Sri Amrin Buang and the Malaysian government as first, second, and third respondents, said the preliminary objection would be filed in the near future.

In the application filed on Aug 15, Mohamed Azmin sought a declaration that the first respondent’s action to classify the 1MDB audit report as an official secret was a conflict of interests.

The Selangor Menteri Besar and PKR deputy president also sought a declaration that classification of the 1MDB report as official secret by the second respondent was unlawful and ultra vires the Federal Constitution, Official Secrets Act and/or Audit Act 1957.

He also sought a mandamus order to compel all three respondents, their staff, officers, agents or by any means to immediately reclassify the 1MDB Report under Section 2C OSA 1972 and publish it for the public.

Mohamed Azmin filed the application on the grounds that the respondents’ decision to classify the 1MDB report was unconstitutional as it contravened Article 107 of the Federal Constitution. He claimed that the respondents’ reluctance to reclassify the report was unreasonable. — Bernama

 

