49 families staying put at Bengoh dam advised to move

File photo of Bengoh Dam spillway.

KUCHING: The 49 families affected by the Bengoh Dam who resettled at Muk Ayung above the water level, have been advised to move to the Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS).

Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil who made the appeal said living in BRS would give access to better amenities and schools for their children.

He stressed that the issues which the 49 families raised with the government had been noted and is now under various stages of being resolved by the relevant authorities.

“Actually, the houses allocated for these 49 families have been completed and are given for free to them at BRS. Besides a house, the government will also provide RM8,000 per family to move their belongings there.

“I advise our people to take these offers so that their children can have better access to modern facilities at BRS,” Dr Jerip told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

He said among the three issues which the 49 families raised are: compensation for their NCR land which are above the perimeter at the dam site; more land allocated per family besides the three acres allocated to them for commercial farminig.

“As for the NCR land compensation issue, it has actually been highlighted to the relevant authorities and is now pending approval,” he said.

Dr Jerip who is also the Assistant Minister of Public Health stressed that the 49 families would not be allowed to stay at Muk Ayung for long term as the Government wanted to ensure that there should not be any settlement above the Bengoh Dam’s water level for security and water safety reason.

“The government wants to make sure that the Bengoh Dam will not be contaminated by any form of environmental hazard because; unlike hydro (electricity) dams, the Bengoh dam is a raw water reservoir meant to supply potable water to Kuching, Samarahan and parts of Serian. As such, there should not be any activity near it that could pollute the water there,” said Dr Jerip.

Ideally, he said, the Bengoh Dam site area should be left uninhabited and left with green vegetation so that the water from the dam will always be safe for human consumption.

“We also hoped that the people affected by the Bengoh Dam will not be duly influenced by outsiders but instead, remained focussed on how best to have a much better lifestyle for themselves, their children and their future generation,” he added Dr Jerip.

Dr Jerip was commenting on news report that Public Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom would discuss outstanding issues regarding Bengoh Dam with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and himself as the elected representative of the area.