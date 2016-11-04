Army lends helping hand to fix mission school’s football field

KUCHING: The Malaysian Army will repair the football field of SK St Edward in Kampung Belimbing, Padawan near here through its community outreach programme ‘Jiwa Murni’.

The project will benefit the communities of Kampung Belimbing and neighbouring Kampung Darul Islam Belimbing.

Eastern Region commander Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Zaki Mokhtar said the honour was all theirs to help the school and villages.

He noted the poor condition of the football field which would turn into a mud hole, especially after a heavy downpour. The army stepped in to provide assistance as the school and villages could not afford to repair the field.

The programme is aimed at fostering closer relationships between members of the army and the public, he told reporters after the symbolic earth-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the project yesterday.

The army will also improve facilities at Masjid Kampung Darul Islam Belimbing, he said.

The villagers will contribute resources such as earth and other building materials while the army will provide expertise and equipment for repairing the football field and improving the mosque’s facilities.

Mohd Zaki also disclosed that the Eastern Region Army has taken Kampung Darul Islam Belimbing under its wing as its adopted village.

Previously, the army had built a funeral parlour costing RM35,000 for the mosque.

Meanwhile, SK St Edward’s Parent-Teacher Association president Ariffin Mohd Syaid said he hoped corporate bodies would come forward to sponsor the school’s facilities and maintenance.

SK St Edward is a mission school and faces financial constraints as it is not fully aided by the government, he pointed out.

Some parts of the school buildings are in poor condition, needing urgent repairs or constant maintenance, he added.

However, he was touched by the strong spirit of volunteerism shown by parents and teachers who had actively participated in several ‘gotong-royong’ (work parties) to benefit the school.

Ariffin said SK St Edward was set up a long time ago and currently houses 90 pupils and 12 teachers.

Despite the constraints it faces, the rural-based school recorded good academic performance and is now ranked seventh among schools in Padawan district area, he pointed out.

Also present were SK St Edward headmaster Su’uadi Abang Yak, Padawan Municipal Council councillor Apriler Payan and the school’s board of management chairman Sundi Payang as well as senior army officials Brig Gen Datuk Hasim Jabar and Col Marzuki Mokhtar.