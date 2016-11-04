Awg Tengah, delegation meets MCC president

KUCHING: Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his delegation met with Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (MCC) president Luo Shuo and her key officials in Beijing yesterday.

A press statement said MCC is an international engineering and technical service company. It is able to provide expert planning, consultancy and technical advisory services in relation to the proposed development of a steel plant at the Samalaju Industrial Estate in Bintulu.

Also present for the meeting were Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais; Deputy State Secretary Datu Ismawi Ismuni; Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng; and Hebei Xinwuan Steel Group Co Ltd China president Wang Wenan.