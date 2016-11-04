Banajrmasin Minimum Wage will be Higher than UMP

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: The Banjarmasin Social Welfare and Labor Agency (Dinsosnaker) ensures the city’s minimum wage (UMK) will be higher than the 2017 provincial minimum wage (UMP) which has been set at Rp2,258,000, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Esya Zain, head of this office in City Hall, Thursday, said discussion meeting on UMK by city government has already begun with the unions and the local wage councils. The initial deal UMK to be set higher few percent than the UMP.

“Just like UMK last year, for instance UMP was already set at Rp2,258 million, it could reach Rp2.3 million,” he said.

Esya said that the decision to be discussed on the UMK will be reported to Mayor Ibnu Sina to be approved and announced.

He said, Banjarmasin’s UMK in 2016 amounted to Rp2,150 million needs to be revised to conform the 2017 UMP already established by the provincial government.

He said the establishment of UMK higher than the UMP is much consideration in terms of the regional economy at the moment, of course, complaints of employers also become meaningful input for decision later.

“Essentially a lot of comparisons that we need to establish the UMK. The intention for the welfare of workers to be meticulously well do we decide,” said Esya.

As is known, he said, the South Kalimantan Governor issued Decree No. 188.44/0558.KUM/2016 dated October 27, 2016 on UMP in 2017, which is up about 11 percent from Rp2.085 million to Rp2.258 million per month.