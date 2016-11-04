Bersih 5 eyes Amphitheatre for its Nov 19 rally

Members of the organising committee and rally supporters hold banners and flags in front of the Amphitheatre. Teo is at front row, third left. Teo reads a statement to the media.

KUCHING: The Amphitheatre at Jalan Budaya here is the latest venue eyed by Bersih Sarawak to hold its Bersih 5 Rally on Nov 19.

This is despite the State Secretary’s Office, through a letter dated Oct 25, having approved the State Stadium for them to hold the rally at after rejecting their application to use Padang Merdeka.

Bersih Sarawak vice-chairperson and rally coordinator Ann Teo said their application to hold the rally at Song Kheng Hai Ground was also rejected by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) through a letter dated Nov 2.

Speaking to reporters at the Amphitheatre yesterday, she said both applications were rejected without any reasons given.

“We are left bewildered and are left to conclude, at this stage, that our requests to assemble peacefully to voice our demands for a clean government, fair elections, in this corner of our beloved country, Kuching, is not welcomed.

“We are hence left with our third and last choice, the Amphitheatre at Jalan Budaya for Bersih 5. We believe this venue is ideal for the public and the organisers as many events have been successfully convened here and the public can park their cars at the public car parks near the civic centre. Public transport is also easily accessible,” she said.

She also said they would be sending a notice to the Kuching District police headquarters this (yesterday) afternoon immediately after the press conference, to inform them of the rally at the Amphitheatre in accordance with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

She added that around 5,000 were expected at the rally in Kuching., to be held simultaneously with similar rallies in Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, where there would be activities such as speeches, screenings of short documentaries, music and poetry reading.

On the reason why Bersih Sarawak did not want to use the State Stadium as their venue, Teo said they did not apply for the stadium because they felt it was not suitable to hold an assembly of such nature there.

She also said it would be very difficult for the public to join the rally if it were to be held at the State Stadium because public transport was not accessible and also it would be difficult to get medical aid in an emergency.

Bersih 5 had on Oct 12 submitted an application to use Padang Merdeka, but was directed to go to the State Secretary’s Office for permission after which they were told that they could use Padang Merdeka but the State Stadium was approved instead.

“We would like to emphasise that Bersih 2.0 and Bersih 5 Sarawak organising committee’s objectives of Bersih 5 is to spread the message of the need for institutional reforms to every Malaysian, be they in the city or in the rural areas,” said Teo.

She reiterated that Bersih 5 Sarawak’s demands, namely to empower native customary rights (NCR) concerning land, fight against money politics, restore local government elections and develop rural infrastructure, were top and above those demanded by the national-level rally in Kuala Lumpur.

She said Bersih 5 Sarawak was also calling for absentee voting for Sarawakians who live and work in Peninsular Malaysia and other parts of the country because of their difficulty coming home to vote during elections due to the high cost involved.

She said due to cost considerations, many Sarawakians in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah chose not to go back for the election but instead save the money for the trip home during major festivities.

“We want to call for such reforms so that there will be greater voter empowerment. It can be done, it is possible, it only takes political will for it to be realised.

Meanwhile, DBKU Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai could not be reached for comments yesterday. The Amphitheatre, just like Padang Merdeka, falls within DBKU’s area of jurisdiction.