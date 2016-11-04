Cops advised no to pose with high govt officials

KUDAT: Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner Dato ‘Awang Sahari E.M Nadzeer advised police personnel on duty not to pose with high government officers during their official visits.

He said they should concentrate on maintaining security and carry out their duties with sincerity and an open heart.

“Those at the forefront, particularly patrol and traffic personnel, should avoid corruption in order to increase public perception of the police service.

“I encourage all police citizens to instil loyalty to the leadership of the government and not to be influenced by negative elements that are seditious,” he said in his address to officers and members of the district police headquarters here on Monday.

Sahari, who was on a working visit to this district prior to his retirement on November 25, also conveyed the Inspector General of Police’s intention to strengthen the police cooperatives following the success of investments in diversified fields in business in this country.

Therefore, he advised all police personnel to become members of cooperatives to enable them to obtain loans from the police cooperatives, except for housing and vehicle loans.

He said the state still faced threats from outside the country and the government is trying to deal with the threats by strengthening the country’s defence.

He also advised police personnel to prepare early for the 14th general election.

Meanwhile, district police chief Superintendent Douglas Nyeging Taong in his speech, expressed appreciation to the Deputy Police Commissioner for his outstanding service in the police force.

He said his success to the last date of service could be a stimulus to the police here to serve with distinction.

“I thank the deputy police commissioner for the advice and guidance during the course of duties,” he said.

In conjunction with the visit, Sahari opened the meeting room named after him (Datuk Awang Sahari Bin E.M Nadzeer) as a token of appreciation for his service and dedication while serving in the police force.

Later in the evening, Sahari attended the appreciation night held at the district library hall here.

Also present were Perkep deputy chairman of the Sabah contingent, Datin Fatimah Awang Dahlan, District Officer Sapdin Ibrahim and Kudat Perkep chairperson Rebecca Ak Sidang.