Court allows appeal, sets Lee Long and cohorts free

SIBU: The High Court here today released Wong Leh Yin – also known as Lee Long – and his four cohorts after it quashed and set aside their eight criminal offences handed down by the Sessions Court on Dec 22 last year.

Miri-based Judicial Commissioner Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab allowed their appeal and also ordered that the bail and fine paid be refunded to them.

In his judgement, Dr Alwi found discrepancies in the ruling of the lower court judge at the previous hearing, calling it a “serious misdirection”, adding that the judge ought to have revisited the prosecution’s evidence before making a final decision.

He would give a full judgment if there was any appeal against the decision made.

On Dec 22 last year, the Sessions Court here sentenced Wong Kong Yew, 39, to 10 years’ jail and one stroke of the whip for gang-robbery, seven years in jail plus RM20,000 fine in default one year’s jail for secret and wrongful confinement (second charge) and seven years’ jail plus RM20,000 fine in default one year’s jail for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (third charge).

He ordered the sentences on the second and third charges to run concurrently.

Judge Dean Wayne Daly allowed a stay of execution then on all the sentences upon application by their defence counsels to appeal against the conviction to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Robert Pasang Alam who prosecuted would appeal the decision made to the appellate court.

The defence counsels were Shankar Asnani, David Kuok, Orlando Chua, Victor Lau, Stanley Ting, Augustine Liom and Daniel Ling.

All eight of the accused were charged with criminal offences related to the victimisation of gas cylinder Kueh Chiow Huat, 36, at various places in February 2007.