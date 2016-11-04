Cuepacs told to assist civil servants own a house

SIBU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) should come up with a mechanism to assist civil servants own a house.

Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee who made the suggestion yesterday said of the 1.62 million civil servants, about 60 per cent or more than 900,000 do not own a house.

“Sixty per cent is a rather high percentage and housing problem needs to be tackled early. The government is aware of this and has instituted several measures to mitigate the problem under Budget 2017.

“I was made to understand that for health aspects, Cuepacs have CuepacsCare and therefore, I would like to personally suggest to Cuepacs so that they have their own mechanism to help address the housing issue.

Dr Annuar said while the government could come up with the policy, Cuepacs could become the agency to implement it rather than just being brought into for discussions to solve housing problem.

“In that way, it is more orderly. Not that I want Cuepacs to take over from the private sector, but I hope Cuepacs can do it, which to me, is better,” he told reporters after officiating at a seminar organised by Cuepacs Sarawak for civil servants.

Among those present were Cuepacs national president Datuk Azih Muda, secretary-general Datuk Lok Yim Pheng and Cuepacs Sarawak president Ahmad Malie.

The seminar was attended by some 380 civil servants.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, noted some of measures taken by the government to tackle the housing problem such as raising the housing loan limit of civil servants from RM120,000 to RM200,000 and from RM600,000 to RM750,000 as appropriate as civil servants would now have the chance to regain their eligibility to buy houses.

On the selling price of 1Malaysia Civil Servant Housing at 20 per cent below market price, he said the move could help reduce the percentage of civil servants not owning a house.

In his speech earlier, Dr Annuar praised Cuepacs was adopting a positive approach in their struggle through discussions.

He said any groups that engaged in confrontation like picketing and demonstration would not be able to achieve their intended objectives.