Districts urged to hold activities to promote tourism

TAMBUNAN: The Sabah government welcomes efforts from all districts to generate or organise various activities that can attract tourists to their respective areas, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

He said the state government also encouraged any support offered towards the materialisation of such activities.

“With the availability of such attractions, tourists will come and in return will benefit the locals, especially the traders, hotel operators, restaurants and public transport.

“The tourists can provide them (entrepreneurs/businessmen) with income and revenue … this is what can be done to help improve the economy of the people,” he told reporters after visiting the Tambunan Orphanage, here yesterday.

Thus, Musa expressed hope that all district officers in the state can play a role in carrying out initiatives to generate activities that could attract tourists.

Commenting on his visit, he said the main aim of his visit was to personally observe renovations carried out at the orphanage.

“The orphanage needed repairs and I am glad that with the completion of the repairs the occupants there can stay in comfort,” he said.

He said the work included repairing the male and female hostels, dining and sports hall, mosque, construction of sidewalks and fences, as well as repainting the premises.

“Repairs began this year and has been completed in June,” he said.

He said the review done previously found that male and female hostel could not be used because the ceiling roof structure was rotting and unsafe for occupation.

Musa said, in addition to emphasis on the development of the people in this state, the government was also giving emphasis on the needs of those less fortunate.

“The need for facilities for the needy will not be ignored by the government but various forms of assistance were channeled to them for their comfort,” he said.

Also joining in the visit tour were District Officer Thomas Logijin, Tenom District Officer Madiyem Layapan, Tongod District Officer Robert Stidi and state government officials.

After the visit, Musa took time to mingle with the traders and hawkers by the roadside at Tambunan-Kota Kinabalu road.