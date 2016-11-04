Drop in break-in, theft cases at Segama

KOTA KINABALU: Shop break-ins and theft cases around Segama Commercial Centre here dropped in the first 10 months of this year as compared to the same period last year.

Acting city police chief Superintendent Mohd Azhar Hamin said 31 break-in and theft cases had been recorded around Segama Commercial Centre between January and October this year, as compared to 46 cases during the same period last year.

“Thanks to public cooperation and continuous police beat and patrol operations, both thefts and shop break-ins have declined at Segama Commercial Centre.

“Even though the cases have reduced slightly, we will continue to carry out our duties to ensure a zero crime incident around the state capital.

“This can only be achieved with the continuous support and cooperation from members of the public,” he said when met at the police meet the public program at Segama Commercial Centre here yesterday.

Also present were Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief DSP Nor Azizulkifli Mansor and Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division chief DSP Kalsom Idris.

Referring to yesterday’s program, Mohd Azhar said among the complaints made by the public were the continuous presence of illegal immigrants and traffic congestion.

“We will continue to monitor the road traffic here to ensure smooth traffic flow and to control the traffic jams.

“We will also continue to work with City Hall to curb illegal parking that causes traffic jams,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azhar reminded the public to continue to play their part in becoming the eyes and ears for the police in fighting crime together.

“The public are always welcome to contact the police if they see or witness any suspicious activity near them by calling the police hotline at 088-242 111 or the nearest police hut located at Suria Sabah,” he added.