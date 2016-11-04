Entrepreneurs urged to use Linkedin for business networking

KUALA LUMPUR: Young entrepreneurs have been urged to use LinkedIn, an employment-oriented social media platform, to build their networking and expand business opportunities.

LinkedIn Head of Southeast Asia, Talent Solutions Frank Koo said the platform should be utilised by young entrepreneurs to create their own profile, explore the community, share ideas with other entrepreneurs and business network.

“LinkedIn is a good place for them to connect to service providers, suppliers, advisers and colleagues by joining the professional groups, as well as share useful content that their network would like. The one thing that differentiates LinkedIn updates from Facebook is that they are seen as professional messages, with their network taking the it much more seriously,” he added.

Speaking as a panelist on “LinkedIn: Rise of Yuccies Meetup” yesterday, Koo said currently about 65,000 entrepreneurs in Malaysia had registered on LinkedIn to expand business opportunities and search for specific talent.

Meanwhile, Regional Managing Director of Shopee, Ian Ho said young entrepreneurs can spend time crafting something engaging about their new business ventures through LinkedIn.

“For example, try to tell a story about yourself. Stories are much more fun to read than your typical resume jargon. This is because your LinkedIn profile is basically an online resume and humans have evolved to remember things via story telling.

“Besides, posting a video about yourself or your daily activities is also the creative way to introductions on your network, as well as to draw attention.

“By utilising LinkedIn, I was able to establish a strong deal flow by having built up good connections with peers in other Venture Capital Funds when based in Shanghai few years ago,” he added.

Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC) Entrepreneurship Development Executive Director, Johnathan Lee said the more quality connections on their network, the more opportunities entrepreneurs have in finding the right contacts to drive their business forward.

“When you make new business contacts at events, conferences, and meetings, cement the relationship by connecting with them on LinkedIn.

You may not be in need of their help now, but they could be just the people needed down the road.

“In your day to day operations, you’ll likely be emailing people that you do business with.

“If you have established a good rapport, search for them on LinkedIn and try to make a connection,” he added. — Bernama