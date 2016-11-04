First HOMElove, Home & Living exhibition offers attractive discounts

KUCHING: The HOMElove, Home & Living exhibition will be offering its visitors and customers attractive deals and promotions as well as opportunities to win various prizes through its rewards programmes.

Held for the first time in Kuching, the HOMElove exhibition will feature a wide range of home and living essentials, all under one roof, from November 3 to 6, 2016 (10am to 9pm) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

With over 100 companies and over 300 booths exhibiting at HOMElove, the exhibition offers a wide array of products from simple decorations and ornaments to elaborate furnishings, basic cooking appliances to the most advanced and refined masterpieces of the modern kitchen, hardy laundry racks to wardrobes and fittings, or to just tiles and water filters.

HOMElove’s visitors and customers will also be treated to various rewards programmes, contests, as well as too-good-to-resist deals.

One of its programme include the ‘Over 1,000 super deals guaranteed’ programme whereby, great deals and offers with value added packages will be offered for ‘Super Deals Guaranteed Tag’ products at the exhibition.

Early birds will also be rewarded as the first 500 registered visitors, everyday during this four-day exhibition, will have the chance to walk away with exclusive welcome gifts which is the HOMElove Signature Design Traveller Flask.

At the exhibition, customers will also be rewarded with gifts for purchases above RM1,000.

Aside from that, HOMElove will also be offering ‘Cool Cash’ rewards. With a minimum spending of RM1,000 at the exhibition, customers will stand a chance to draw and grab a HOMElove cash voucher. Customers can redeem these cash vouchers by simply logging onto HOMElove Facebook, like and share the post, and subsequently, win cash vouchers. Over RM50,000 cash vouchers are up for grabs.

On activities that will be held at HOMElove exhibition, there will be a ‘The WOW! 4 Days (Register and Win)’ lucky draw contest, Kidz Colouring Fun activity on Saturday (November 5), and a Blood Donation drive on Saturday and Sunday (November 5 and 6).

HOMElove will also be teaming up with experts from every industry related to home and lifestyle and therefore, there will be free tips and consultations at the exhibition.

Besides that, HOMElove exhibition also has its own customer care service whereby customers or visitors can call the organiser if they have any queries about the products they purchased at the exhibition.

According to Empire Asia Events Marketing Sdn Bhd (Empire Asia) Events Sales and Marketing senior manager, Stephanie Cheah, HOMElove is one of the first exhibition that has this customer care line. She also pointed out that the exhibitors exhibiting at HOMElove are all local companies to ensure that customers as well as the organiser can contact the company in case there is any problem with the purchased product.

For queries on HOMElove’s products, call its care line at 014-3222899.

The HOMElove exhibition is organised by Empire Asia and it was previously held in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru. For more information, log on to www.homelove.com.my or contact HOMElove via Facebook.