F&N prepares for steady line of investments

KUCHING: Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N) is priming itself for the future with a steady pipe line of investments and initiatives to enhance its sustainability and take its growth trajectory to the next level.

F&N’s chief executive officer Lim Yew Hoe in a statement said throughout FY16, the firm conducted various initiatives to boost F&N’s sustainability and plan for the future needs of the group.

“Strategic initiatives include the realignment exercise to harmonise and optimise the group’s beverage and dairies operations throughout Malaysia.

“The commercial realignment which began in October 2016 and scheduled for completion in FY17, is expected to boost sales volume and improve efficiency through a new distribution strategy.

“The favorable commodity prices gave us the window of opportunity to invest in a major transformation for F&N,” he said during a briefing to analysts and media in conjunction with the review of the group’s full year financial results yesterday.

Moreover, F&N revealed that the group’s latest capital expenditure (capex) of RM70 million will include a new 600 bottle per minute (bpm) water line, expansion of the warehouse, production building and infrastructure at its mineral water plant in Bentong, and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) line automation in its Shah Alam plant in Selangor.

The company noted the state-of-the-art line will significantly reduce the group’s soft drinks manufacturing facilities’ carbon footprint as well as pre-bottling storage as the bottles will be blown and formed in-situ on the production line.

F&N said the projects are estimated to be completed within the next nine months.

On another note, F&N revealed that the group’s RM30 million UHT production line in Kuching will be operational beginning this month.

With those new projects, Lim said F&N’s total estimated capex from FY16 has increased to over RM300 million.

During FY16, Lim also noted the group achieved strong double-digit growth in its export business with a 17 per cent increase in sales.

He believed the results was in line with the group’s renewed focus on exports.

Commenting on prospects for the current financial year ending September 30, 2017, Lim said, “In the immediate term, the softer domestic and global economic environment and escalating commodity prices do pose a challenge to sustain the pace of growth.

“In the longer term, the various transformation initiatives will put the group on a stronger platform for sustainable growth in both revenue and profit.”

“Accordingly, the group will remain vigilant and respond to changing market dynamics while proactively focus on formulating appropriate measures to maintain its competitive position.

“Our transformation journey continues as we look to further strengthen our capabilities and streamline our operations to build the F&N of tomorrow – a lean, sustainable and efficient corporation,” Lim added.

In line with the group’s performance, the Board of Directors is recommending a final dividend of 30.5 sen per share amounting to RM111.8 million for approval by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

If approved, the total dividend for FY16 would amount to 57.5 sen per share.