Forests better protected now

Chief Minister happy state’s tough stance on environmental conservation showing results

KUCHING: The state’s commitment to protect its biodiversity and environment through fighting illegal logging has shown some positive results.

Expressing his appreciation to the state agencies involved in protecting the forests from illegal loggers, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said he would not allow the state’s forest to be cut down indiscriminately anymore, in line with the government’s conservation efforts.

“I am happy to say that we have achieved some degree of success. There is less and less illegal logging now as many people have been caught red-handed.

“Because we have stepped up our enforcement, they cannot fool around anymore,” he said at the launching of the Rimba Rumblings project at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Adenan said many sawmills had even closed down due to lack of illegal timber.

“These are steps that we have taken and we have seen the results of good enforcement and multi-departmental efforts.

“Our enforcement not only involves the forestry people but also other agencies such as Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“I don’t want any more hanky-panky business, we are serious about it,” he said.

On research and development (R&D), the chief minister said he had adopted an open policy, welcoming eminent foreign scientists and institutions as collaborators in the area of R&Ds.

He said as a result of the open policy, Sarawak Forestry Corporation in collaboration with foreign researchers had found new species of plants over a short period of time.

“I expect many more plant and animal species will be found in Sarawak’s forests in time to come,” he said.

Adenan said the state welcomed joint researches as tropical forests were a source of wealth to many countries and the variety ranges from the Amazon basin to the Congo basin and to South East Asia.

“There is a need for joint researches to be carried out with international institutions so that we can share what we have with the rest of the world. This will enable us to conserve what we have with the rest of the world,” he said.

Later Adenan launched three event highlights under the Rimba Rumbling project:the internship programme for forest management certification though symbolic exchange of memorandum of understanding, introduction of two publications on the conservation status of Dipterocarpacae, and announcement of the 12 new wildlife species.