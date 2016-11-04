Giam wins nerve-wracking final at Club Cue Repok

SIBU: State ace James Giam continued to glitter as he summoned a scintillating late comeback to beat dark horse Rolando Lim 4-3 to clinch the title of the inaugural the Club Cue Repok Snooker Invitational which concluded in Sarikei last Wednesday night.

With the excitement going right down to the wire, it was the more experienced Giam who prevailed over the highly volatile and inconsistent Rolando after a marathon match that lasted more than five hours.

Rolando, relying on his trademark long distance accurate shots, surprisingly took the first two sets at 55-14 and 63-39 before Giam wrested a frame back in the third game.

Rolando took the fourth frame again at 69-48 to widen the score to 3-1, to put Giam under intense pressure.

Had Rolando won the fifth frame, he would have been crowned the champion and it would also be the first time that he finally beat his nemesis after numerous battles in the past few years.

He then changed his rhythm of play and instead of playing his trademark fast attacking game, he opted to go defensive — and which probably caused his downfall.

Giam went all out and took the fifth (63-37) and sixth frames (75-46), to level the score to 3-3 and that was when mind games came into play and Giam, being the tournament’s oldest player, definitely held an edge over Rolando.

In the deciding frame, James surged into an early lead at 10-1 before widening the gap to 41-1.

It was all over for Rolando but when Giam failed to pot an easy red, this allowed Rolando to capitalise on the chance to achieve a break of 28 points to narrow the gap to 42-29 and suddenly the title chase was wide open again.

Giam kept his composure while the more panic-stricken Rolando tried to recoup and regain his rhythm but in the end, he found Giam was still a tough nut to crack before losing 36-57.

“I must admit that changing my rhythm of play affected my game but still, Giam is a better player. My congratulations to him,” Rolando said.

Giam admitted that he was on the brink of giving up after trailing 0-2 and then 1-3. “I rested my mind and tried not to focus too much on lifting the title and also decided to play my usual game and that vital decision paid off handsomely.

“Indeed, Rolando was sharp with his shots and had he stuck to his rhythm of play throughout the match, the title could have been his,” he admitted.

Giam pocketed RM2,500 for his memorable win while Rolando had to be contented with RM1,000.

The two semi-finalists, Elvis Wong and Tan Chin Yong, pocketed RM500 while the four quarter-finalists, Jacob Wong, Edmund Bong, Jee Chau Hui and Ricardo Sim each bagged RM100.

It was the first time that Sarikei staged such a large scale snooker championship that attracted a considerable crowd each night, including those from Bintangor and Saratok, running up to the final showdown between the two top state players.

The event, organised by Kelab Cue Repok Sarikei, attracted an array of star players from throughout the state.