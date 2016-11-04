Govt extends visa exemption programme for Chinese tourists

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to extend the visa exemption programme for tourists from China until Dec 31 next year, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said this was because China had been the third largest contributor of tourist arrivals to Malaysia and such a significant improvement could be seen since the programme was introduced in March this year.

“Between January and August this year, Malaysia has received a total of 1,406,417 tourists from China, an increase of 26.3 per cent compared to 1,113,508 tourists recorded in the corresponding period last year.

“The ministry had, before this, set a target of having two million tourist arrivals from China after the visa exemption facility (was introduced),” he said in reply to a question by Loke Siew Fook (DAP-Seremban) during question time today.

Loke had wanted to know whether the government was now willing to extend the visa exemption period, which is scheduled to end by Dec 31 this year.

In the meantime, Mohamed Nazri said the government had also granted visa exemption to tourists from India which was introduced last year.

“The tourist arrivals from India have showed an increase.

Even though the number is not big…it certainly had benefitted the tourism industry in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, in reply to a question by Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz (PAS-Pasir Mas) on the effectiveness of setting up the Umrah Regulatory Council (MKSU) to tackle cheating cases involving umrah (mini haj) package, Mohamed Nazri said the council was handling the cases effectively.

He said MKSU received 65 complaints on umrah cheating cases, 21 of which had been solved involving compounds totalling RM140,000. — Bernama