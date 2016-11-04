Guan Eng declines comment on opposition election cooperation

GEORGE TOWN: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng yesterday declined comment when enquired on possible cooperation among opposition parties in the next general election, saying the mainstream media always manipulated his statements.

The Penang Chief Minister said he did not wish to reply to the question before what he claimed to be Barisan Nasional media representatives, and added that they often twisted his statements.

“I do not wish to comment. I am made the subject of lies and slander by the BN media and I do not think they can come up with accurate reports,” he told reporters.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had said yesterday that the party welcomed discussions among the opposition parties to work out a one-to-one contest against the BN in the next general election.

On another matter, Lim said the State Election Commission had rejected eight objections raised by the DAP over the redelineation of electoral boundaries.

“The EC only accepted objections raised by the Penang government and I, as the chief minister, have been invited to attend a hearing on Nov 18,” he said.

Lim said he would attend the hearing with the state legal advisor and then bring the matter to court.

“We cannot understand why so many objections have been rejected. We will only act after attending the hearing,” he said. — Bernama