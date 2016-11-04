Sarawak 

Heavy rain ruins Miri-Marudi Road

WB Ongie, reporters@theborneopost.com
Photo shows one flooded stretch of the road.
This hilly section, which has not been tarred, proved to be very slippery for vehicles.

MARUDI: Heavy rain over the past week has worsened the condition of several stretches of the Miri-Marudi Road.

Road users experienced slippery conditions on dirt sections that have not been tar-sealed.

There was also flooding at a low-lying area from Sungai Arang Bridge to the ferry point at Nanga Ridan, which further compounded the situation.

The flood waters were quite deep near an oil palm plantation, endangering drivers.

It is understood that small cars could not pass through and only those with pick-up trucks and lorries dared to travel along flooded sections.

One road user said drivers of smaller cars were forced to abandon their travel plans and return to Marudi.

