High Court upholds man’s death sentence for murder

SIBU: The High Court yesterday maintained the death sentence on Tiong Ing Soon, 46, who was convicted of murder in 2010.

High Court judge Datuk Albert Linton, in 2010, found Tiong guilty of murdering Soon Pek Lian in 2006 under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The accused then appealed to the Court of Appeal against the conviction, but the court affirmed the conviction and dismissed the appeal.

The accused then appealed to the Federal Court against the decision of the Court of Appeal.

On March 10, 2015, the Federal Court allowed the appeal by the accused and ordered a retrial of the case purely on the mental state of the accused during the time of the crime.

Yesterday, High Court judge Lee Heng Cheong ruled that during the time of the commissioning of the crime the accused was not legally insane, and as such, convicted the accused according to the original charge.

“The Federal Court ordered for a retrial of the accused as to his mental state at the time of crime.

“The court, after hearing the evidence of the accused and witnesses, found that the accused had failed to raise on the balance of probabilities of legal insanity. As such the court hereby convict the accused under Section 302 of the Penal Code and hand the accused the death sentence,” Lee said.

Tiong killed Soon by stabbing her on the chest with a knife about 7.30pm on Aug 25, 2006 in Lembangan Lane.

According to the facts of the case, Hii Siik Ling and her four-year-old daughter were on a motorcycle ridden by the deceased along Lembangan Lane. Hii then noticed that there was a plastic sheet stuck to the front tyre which made some noises. Hii asked the deceased to stop the motorcycle.

Hii got down from the motorcycle and after checking, she went back to the motorcycle and that was when she saw Tiong stabbing the deceased.