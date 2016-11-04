Hike or not, ringgit volatility to be lesser this time around

KUCHING: Whether or not US Fed decides to hike its interest rate, the currency volatility between the US dollar and ringgit is expected to be lesser this time around due Malaysia’s economic fundamentals, analysts say.

The research arm of TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Securities) highlighted this in a recent report, and forecast that the ringgit would stand at RM4.10 to RM4.15 in 2017 against the US dollar.

Nevertheless, it cautioned, “The possibility of higher interest rates going forward could also lead to a stronger US dollar, thus putting pressures on emerging market currencies, including the Malaysian ringgit.”

As such, it pointed out, the outcome of the upcoming US Presidential election next week is important as it might have an impact to US’ interest rate outlook.

The research team explained that if Donald Trump wins, the US Federal Reserve could be subjected to a transformation.

“Trump has already suggested that if he won the election, he would probably nominate someone else to replace Janet Yellen as the Fed chairman.

“He even redoubled his attacks of the Fed, accusing the US central bank of ‘doing political things’ by keeping interest rates low.

“He claimed that putting off a rate increase could spark dangerous asset bubbles that could destabilise the financial system.

“Clinton, on the other hand, did not comment on Trump‘s remarks, but she has previously described to protect Fed’s independence in carrying out its mandate,” it said.

TA Securities added, “Thus, any changes in the Fed would probably influence its interest rates direction. Should Trump wins and eventually leads to Yellen’s resignation (which is unlikely), there would be a great uncertainty over who will Trump nominate to be the Fed chair.

“He might nominate someone from his own camp – who probably would take a more aggressive approach than Yellen. If a shock Trump victory caused a sharp downturn in the stock market that could also be enough to persuade the Fed to put any rate hike on hold.”