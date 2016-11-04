Huawei Launches Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Porsche Design in Munich

Yesterday, Huawei has announced their new flagship called Huawei Mate 9. Other than Huawei Mate 9, Huawei also unveiled the top end variant Mate 9 with Porsche design in Munich too.

For the display, Huawei Mate 9 will come with a flat screen display, while the Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design will be offering a Dual curved screen instead.

During the Mate 9 launch event, Huawei said that they will solve major problems that consumers are facing such as bad battery life, slow software performance and poor quality camera.

Huawei Mate 9 is a smartphone that sports a 5.9 inch 2.5D 1080p display, while the Mate 9 Porsche Design will sports a 5.5 inch 2K dual curved display. Both variants will be powered by Kirin 960 Processor with Mali-G71 GPU for better quality graphic performance. Mate 9 and Mate 9 Porsche Design also will be integrated with Vulkan to improve the graphic performance.

Huawei Mate 9 will be running the latest EMUI 5 based on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The difference between the Mate 9 and Mate 9 Porsche Design lies on the fingerprint scanner. Mate 9’s fingerprint scanner is at the back of the device, while the Mate 9 Porsche Design fingerprint scanner is embedded at the home button on the front. Both variants also will support DayDream.

Besides, Huawei also integrated machine learning algorithm on EMUI that allows the device to predict consumers behavior, analyses application characteristic and customized phone resources allocation strategy. It also will optimize the use of memory and strengthen the processor. Huawei Mate 9 has a 4,000 mAh big capacity battery with an all new Super Charge support that can Huawei claims that it can charge up to 58% within 30 minutes.

Camera wise, Huawei will continue their collaboration with Leica to bring second-generation Leica Camera with 20MP f/2.2 aperture monochrome and 12MP f/2.2 RGB on the Mate 9. The Mate 9 rear Cameras not only support OIS, it also will support 4-in-1 hybrid autofocus which include laser, phase-detect, depth and contrast detection.

Mate 9 also will have new feature on camera named Hybrid Zoom that allow users to zoom without loss of quality. Mate 9 will support Dual Tone LED flash and 4K video recording as well.

In addition, Huawei Mate 9 also comes with a few signature features like Knuckle Sense, Intelligent Voice Control, Business card scan and Instant camera shooting.

The Huawei Mate 9 that comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be sold at the price €699 (roughly RM 3,249), while the Mate 9 Porsche Desgin will comes with 6GB RAM + 256GB storage and will be sold at the price €1,395 (roughly RM 6,484).

The Mate 9 will be available in six colors like Space Grey, Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, Mocha Brown, Ceramic White and Black. The exciting part of the launch event for us is that Malaysia will be among the first countries in the world where the Mate 9 will officially be made available.

Let us stay tuned for the new Huawei Flagship Mate 9 to arrive at Malaysia.

SOURCE