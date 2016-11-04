IGP: Bersih, Red Shirts must find another venue to gather

PETALING JAYA: The Bersih 5.0 and Red Shirts groups are prohibited from organising any gathering at Dataran Merdeka, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said yesterday.

He said they should look for alternative venues if they insisted on having their gatherings.

The Red Shirts have planned a gathering at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday while Bersih 5.0 intends to have one on Nov 19.

“The two gatherings (by Bersih and the Red Shirts) are not allowed at Dataran Merdeka after Kuala Lumpur City Hall rejected their application to gather there.

“I suggest that they find another venue with the owner’s permission to gather. If not in Kuala Lumpur, then somewhere else,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Strategising Measures to Combat Serious Crime’ programme organised by the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation and the Royal Malaysia Police here.

Khalid said that if the two groups remained adamant, the police would act.

In Kuala Lumpur, Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Zainol Samah said it was feared that the gatherings would undermine public order.

“If the organisers insist on having the gatherings, they have to do it in an enclosed location and adhere to police advice,” he told a press conference at the police headquarters.

Zainol said Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah came to the Dang Wangi police headquarters at about 11am yesterday to seek advice on the Nov 19 gathering.

He also said that the police prohibited anyone from using drones during any gathering.

“Those who use drones during gatherings can face action under the Civil Aviation Act 1969,” he said. — Bernama