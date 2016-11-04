In America’s ‘Rust Belt,’ more voters trust Clinton on trade

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s promise to restore American jobs by renegotiating international trade deals appears to be failing him in states most affected by outsourcing, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Voters in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania – three competitive states in the Nov 8 election that form the bulk of a region dubbed the Rust Belt for its swaths of shuttered factories – favour Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, on the issue of trade, according to the polling, with some respondents citing how international trade can bring down prices.

The results underscore the uphill battle the New York businessman faces on Election Day, when he needs to sweep a broad array of battleground states to win the White House.

“Trump has made a strong effort to portray Clinton as favorable to trade policies that he has labeled ‘a disaster’ for the United States,” said Thomas Nelson, a political science professor at Ohio State University.

In the automaking state of Michigan, which has voted reliably for Democratic candidates in recent presidential elections but which Trump has fought hard to win, some 40 per cent of likely voters believed Clinton would be better equipped to address trade, compared with 36 per cent for Trump.

In Ohio, known for its aerospace, steel and rubber industries, 45 per cent said Clinton would be better on trade, compared with 38 per cent for Trump.

In Pennsylvania, long a steel and heavy manufacturing center, 45 per cent favoured Clinton on trade, compared with 38 per cent for Trump, according to the polling, conducted in mid-October. Clinton is leading Trump in all three states among likely voters, with advantages of 4 points in Michigan, 3 points in Ohio and 6 points in Pennsylvania, according to the Reuters/Ipsos polling.

But other polls show the race tightening in those states. RealClearPolitics, which averages data from most major polls, shows Clinton leading Trump by 6.6 points in Michigan and 5.1 points in Pennsylvania, and Trump leading Clinton by 2.7 points in Ohio. Officials for Trump’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Poll respondents reached by Reuters who favoured Clinton on trade mainly gave two reasons – first, that international trade deals can help people by lowering prices for goods; and second, they doubt Trump can deliver on his promise to restore the US manufacturing sector.

“We all like to have inexpensive items,” Ronald Lane, 56, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, who plans to vote for a third-party candidate next week as a protest against both Trump and Clinton.

“I think it’s important to save American jobs which have already gone overseas, but I don’t believe there is much that can be done to bring them back,” he said. — Reuters