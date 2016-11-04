Income tax adjustment set to benefit the younger generation, working mothers

KUCHING: Significant changes are in store for relief under the 1967 Income Tax Act as several adjustments and additions from Budget 2017 that will be effective beginning year of assessment (YA) 2017.

During the Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) National Tax Seminar held yesterday, one key subject concentrated on was the upcoming adjustments and additions to Income Tax Act 1967 which was spearheaded by Nor’aini Jaafar, director of Tax Policy Department from IRB.

To note, Section 46 of the Income Tax Act received a complete overhaul from Budget 2017, with ‘lifestyle reliefs’ such as purchase of books, purchase of personal computer, purchase of sports equipment and fees for broadband subscription, to replace all existing reliefs within the section.

“For books, we have allowed purchase of printed newspapers; for computers, smart phones and tablets are now included; sports equipment will also be inclusive of gym memberships. All of these items qualify for a max deduction of RM2,500,” she highlighted during the seminar.

Understandably, it may be hard to obtain receipts for printed newspapers. Nor’aini went on to suggest that perhaps for smaller items regulations may be a little more relaxed but warned that for bigger purchases such as for a tablet or smartphone, a receipt will be required to claim tax relief.

Moving on to medical relief, it is noted that full medical examination deductions saw an increase of RM1,000 to RM6,000.

Meanwhile, the maximum deduction of RM4,000 in spousal relief saw no change. However, a subsection was added that indicated that “the husband, other than a husband who is a disabled person, has an income which is derived from sources outside Malaysia and his gross income from those sources for a year of assessment is more than the amount of deduction allowed for a husband.”

IRB Sarawak state director, Ramlot Kelli expressed that the Spousal relief is basically an additional tax relief offered to taxpayers.

“The change is just a slight bend, and its function is basically to make things fair by giving relief to the right people,” Kelli continued.

Nor’aini cited there have been multiple example cases of taxpayers abusing the Spousal relief in the past.

For example, a couple would be eligible for this tax deduction even if the husband is working overseas. In such cases the husband is contributing to total household income and should not be eligible for this tax relief.

Moving on, the seminar also highlighted several new added reliefs such as ‘Deduction for Breast Feeding Equipment’ and ‘Deduction for Child Care Fees’.

Nor’aini opined that the government does understand the plight of younger mothers and as such, these new reliefs are geared more towards the younger generation, the working mothers, the people who will need it.

“The government wants everyone to work, but the government is still looking towards the welfare of the children and the mothers.

“So the government is encouraging mother to breastfeed, to nurse their children, and if they choose to send them to childcare, the relief can be seen as a kind of subsidy.

These additional tax reliefs aimed towards young mothers seems to suggest that perhaps we should expect a rise in the number of women choosing to return to the workforce.

Of course, it also suggests that it is extremely likely that childcare facilities, and manufacturers or sellers of breast feeding equipment may see increased business due to citizens taking advantage of this relief.

However, it should be noted that the deduction is only eligible towards registered childcare facilities.