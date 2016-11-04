Irrawaddy dolphin found dead in fishing net

KUCHING: The remains of an Irrawaddy dolphin were discovered trapped in a net belonging to local fishermen who were catching jelly fish (‘obor-obor’)at Kuala Matu in Mukah last month.

It was alleged that when they were pulling up the net, the trapped dolphin was already dead.

The mammal weighed around 50kg in weight and was about 1.5 meter in length.

However the carcass of the dolphin was thrown back to the sea by the fishermen last Oct 27, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) said.

A team from SFC went to Kuala Matu on Nov 1 after news of the dead dolphin began to spread on social media, particularly on the ‘Borneo’ Facebook account.

The investigative team managed to locate and talk with the fishermen who told the team they had no knowledge that this dolphin was a fully protected species as provided for under the Protection of Wildlife Ordinance 1988.

The SFC officers immediately put up posters to inform the public of the various kinds of protected animals in the state as well as to created greater public awareness.