It pays to be a Rela member, says Dennis

MIRI: It pays to join Rela because of the host of benefits one can enjoy as a member apart from it as a venue to horn one’s skill..

Speaking at a Rela Introductory Course (Series 3/2016) in Long Bedian recently, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the orgnisation taught its members about teamwork and encouraged them to help others willingly and relentlessly.

“Rela personnel are the second line of defence after the police and the armed forces to safeguard the country and its people. This village unit also acts as a bridge to the Rela headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, thus placing the village in the HQ radar,” he said, adding that members also would have the opportunity to attend seminars, talks and training to enhance their general knowledge.

Members also had the opportunity to horn their leadership skill, thus opening their chances to be considered for any vacant post in the village, including community leaders if they were qualified, he added.

“Your involvement in Rela or public activities will help to equip you with vast knowledge and prevent you from being easily influenced by individuals for their self-gains.

Meanwhile, more than 200 Rela personnel from all over Telang Usan attended the course, which was meant to improve their skills.

Dennis later announced a RM5,000-grant for each Rela unit at longhouses in the Long Bedian area for next year.